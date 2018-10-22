Manteno man convicted of rape in S.C.

A man who repeatedly beat charges in Kankakee County was sentenced to prison earlier this year for raping and strangling a woman in South Carolina.

Kraig J. Anderson, 37, was given a 30-year sentence in April after being found guilty of raping a woman he met at a steakhouse in North Charleston, S.C. Prosecutors labeled Anderson a “serial rapist.”

South Carolina court records indicate he lived in an apartment complex on Division Street in Manteno.

In November 2004, Anderson, then 23, was arrested at Burch’s Mobile Home Community in Bourbonnais after he allegedly attempted to rape a drunk and unconscious woman. At a bench trial, he was found not guilty.

In 2009, prosecutors dropped a domestic battery charge against Anderson in connection with an incident in Kankakee. In 2015, a Kankakee County jury found Anderson not guilty of felony trespassing.

The 2015 case was wrapped up before charges were filed against Anderson later that same year in South Carolina.

According to a South Carolina news release, Anderson went to a North Charleston steakhouse in 2014, striking up a conversation with the victim in the bar. She did not know Anderson, but considered him harmless.

Video from the bar showed Anderson lurking behind the victim as she talked with others, according to the release. He also could be seen waiting outside until the victim left the bar. He followed her, begging for a ride home. She said she would.

As she drove, Anderson changed his story about where he lived, the news release said. He eventually lured her to a wooded area, where he strangled and raped her. A state expert said it was one of the worst strangulation cases she had ever seen.

According to prosecutors, Anderson committed another sex-related assault that also began at the same steakhouse in 2012. On the same day he was released from prison for that crime, he returned to the steakhouse to commit the second offense.

The news release stated Anderson had been accused of several sexual assaults in other jurisdictions dating back years. He also was convicted of rape in Germany, the release said.

After the first South Carolina conviction, his DNA was entered into a database, which is what led prosecutors to Anderson the second time.

At sentencing, the victim endured claims of “consent,” the release said.

“This woman has shown so much resolve and patience in the criminal justice system,” South Carolina Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said in a statement. “She is strong and patient, and we are grateful she stuck with us to get this conviction.”

Anderson could be paroled as early as June 2041, when he will be 59.