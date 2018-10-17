No pain until day of diagnosis

ST. ANNE — A funeral was held last Saturday for Martin “Marty” Evers, a 60-year-old diesel mechanic from St. Anne. It was the day he had planned to get married.

On Sept. 27, Evers went to the hospital for what his family thought was an appendicitis attack. But after a number of procedures, doctors diagnosed Evers with cancer of the esophagus and liver. Doctors determined he had cancer for more than two years.

On Oct. 8, he was told he had six months to live. He died two days later.

The turn of events shocked the family.

“He never felt any pain before (he was diagnosed). Usually, you have heartburn or indigestion with esophageal cancer. He had none of the that, no pain symptoms,” his fiancée, Mary Toby, said.

Even after his diagnosis, Evers was largely without pain, Toby said. In fact, he wanted to get back to work, but did not.

Because they had no health or life insurance, his family set up a GoFundMe page to help with burial and medical expenses.

Toby and Evers had been planning their wedding for several months. She has two children, Marlies Toby, 15, and Michael Toby, 22.

“We were together for 10 years. He took care of my kids as if they were his own. I was treated like a queen and hadn’t worked in 10 years,” Toby said. “He took care of us. He was an amazing, amazing man.”

She said <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/8vnkq-funeral-expenses" target="_blank">the GoFundMe page</a> has been “absolutely amazing.”

“It went viral. There was an unbelievable response,” Evers said.