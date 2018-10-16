Vigil set for missing Grant Park man

The family of a missing Grant Park man will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday at Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park.

Dan Jarski was reported missing Sept. 9, when he left home and never returned.

His van was found at Kankakee River State Park two days later, but there has been no sign of him since.

The Vigil of Hope runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the north side of Andrew High School, 9001 W. 171st St.

Jarski is a native of Oak Lawn and taught at at the school until he retired in 2017.

Jarski’s family, friends, students and colleagues will attend the vigil. It will be a time to pray, tell stories, listen to music and support each other as the search continues.

Vigil organizers want to keep awareness and spread information about Jarski’s disappearance.

Details of the disappearance

On the morning of Sept. 9, Jarski left his home outside of Grant Park. He left without a phone and his wallet, which was not uncommon.

Video cameras recorded his red Chevy Express van heading west on Manteno Road near Interstate 57. The van was discovered on Sept. 11, parked in Hunting Area 6 of Kankakee River State Park.

Extensive searches of the area by police, professional and volunteer searchers, tracking and cadaver dogs, and drones have yielded no signs of Jarski.

Monitoring of his online accounts has provided no clues.

According to the family, his disappearance in no way fits with his life or the person many people know and love. Jarski is married and has three young adult sons who he’s very close to. He loves music and is passionate about digging for and collecting antique bottles. He frequented many shows where he bought and sold these items.