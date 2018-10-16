Sheriff defends ICE pact

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey acknowledges local opposition to the county’s contract for the housing of immigrant detainees, saying he wants to give the critics a tour.

He also says the Daily Journal has failed to give the county a fair shake in its coverage of the issue.

The topic came up during last week’s meeting of the county board’s public safety committee.

“There’s nothing we’re doing here that’s against the law, as we have been accused of,” the sheriff said. “(Immigrants) are not sleeping on floors. Everyone is sleeping in a bed. I would put conditions of our building against anyone out there.”

He noted some of the immigrants in the jail are transferred there from the state prison in Pontiac after they have served their sentences. They are then deported.

In recent county board meetings, local residents, mainly members of Connect Kankakee, have spoken out against the county’s contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Members say the agreement serves as an endorsement of what it considers aggressive ICE tactics. Earlier this year, many immigrant advocates across the nation became upset when ICE started separating immigrants accused of crossing the border illegally from their children. The local jail houses adult male immigrants, not children.

Downey said misinformation has been spreading about the county’s ICE contract.

“The local newspaper bears some responsibility in this,” Downey said. “In a couple of articles, they have indicated what this group (Connect) is advocating for. The local paper has not once called us and asked us if this is true. They just print whatever they have heard, which does the community a disservice. I always say they should hear both sides, and they tend not to do that. Shame on them.”

In a later text message to the Daily Journal, Downey said the newspaper has failed to confirm the accuracy of claims against the county, which he called “a practice that has been a pattern over a long period of time.” Downey, who is on vacation, said he wouldn’t comment further on such issues via text because they are not black and white.

‘HIGH OPINION’

During the committee meeting, board chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said he has tried to engage with the local residents pushing to end the ICE contract, calling them “very good friends of mine.” He said their issues are with Washington, D.C., not Kankakee County.

“We should want people to come here legally,” he said. “We don’t pick anyone up. We don’t just sit outside the courthouse and grab people. The people we have here are criminals not just because they are undocumented, but because the vast, vast majority of them have committed crimes — sometimes heinous but always felonious in nature.”

In an interview, Julia McDonald, a founding member of Connect Kankakee, said her information is that many people are in the facility for immigration violations alone. Her group’s objection is to ICE tactics, not the deportation of those who have committed serious crimes.

“I actually have a high opinion of the way the sheriff does listen to people. I don’t question the treatment of (immigrants),” she said.

In an email, Wheeler said his comment about immigrant detainees referred to those transferred in from state prisons.

“It is a crime to be here illegally, and until Washington gets their act together and addresses those stuck in the middle, this is the law. So, on some level, all that are here have committed crimes,” Wheeler said in the email. “Most, however, have committed far worse crimes than just being here illegally.”

‘WHY I SUPPORT ICE’

The county also has a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service that involves housing federal inmates.

The money from these agreements more than covers the cost of housing federal detainees, meaning the county has millions of extra dollars to pay for other county functions.

Connect Kankakee members have accused the county of making a profit on the backs of immigrants to help the county balance its books — an assertion that has upset county officials.

“We have a detention facility, and not a for-profit prison,” Wheeler said in the email. “The latter is illegal here in Illinois. I have explained this to my friends that oppose housing detainees here, and they are aware of the nature of our population.

“It’s just far easier to protest here than it is to go to the root of the problem, which is their representatives’ or senators’ offices here or in Washington,” he said. “They are the ones who can get comprehensive immigration reform on the table and address all of those here illegally. Someone should stop playing political games with their lives, and that comment is for both political parties.”

Downey, a Republican, received a lot of support during last week’s public safety committee meeting — from both Republicans and Democrats.

Member Robert Ellington-Snipes, D-Kankakee, said the government is detaining people who do not have the proper paperwork.

“You want this as security in this country,” he said. “America is vulnerable to attack. That’s why I support the ICE program.”

Referring to the ICE contract, Ellington-Snipes said detention of immigrants is something the federal agency does, not the county.

“We provide a service,” he said.

The sheriff said he is working with Connect to get a good time for the tour.