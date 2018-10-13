Riverside enters orthopedic field

BOURBONNAIS — An aging population will have greater need for orthopedic medical care, and Riverside Healthcare has stepped forward to fill that need.

Through a $5 million investment, Riverside has opened an 8,000-square-foot orthopedic facility to help treat this region’s population — mainly its aging population.

The orthopedic center, known as Riverside Orthopedic Specialists, is located in what had been the mostly vacant eastern portion of Riverside Medical Group — Primary Care Bourbonnais at 400 Riverside Drive, along U.S. Route 45-52.

The center has five full-time orthopedic doctors and more than 25 other health care and office staff devoted to this specialty.

Phil Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO, explained far too many residents from the Kankakee region were having to travel outside this area to receive orthopedic care.

“Health care is always changing, and the needs of our community are changing as well. We were seeing things happening with orthopedics. We saw ‘out migration’ happening,” he said.

By out migration, Kambic was referring to area residents traveling to health care organizations outside of this region to have their medical needs met.

Kambic said about one in four people in need of orthopedic care were leaving this region. The only location offering orthopedic services here is Bradley-based Oak Orthopedics.

However, as the baby boomer generation continues to age, the need for more service was growing. Riverside decided a year ago the time had come to enter this field.

Since making that decision, Riverside has rehabbed and equipped 8,000 square feet to meet that need.

“We are making a huge investment to keep people in this community” for health care, Kambic said. “There is enough volume in our community for us to make this investment. We want people to stay here.

“Patients will find the care they need. If they have to leave the community to do that, they will. Riverside going into this field was inevitable,” he said.

Riverside has hired five orthopedic surgeons to meet the need as well. Those surgeons are: Dr. Jonathan Cotton, joint specialist; Dr. Taruna Madhav Crawford, hand specialist; Dr. Joshua Miller, joint specialist; Dr. Jessica Shin, sports medicine; and Andrew Toftov, sports medicine.

A sixth surgeon — one designated for trauma orthopedic services — is being sought.

Orthopedics covers a wide range of procedures. Some of those involve knee and hip surgery, shoulder and elbow, sports medicine and spine surgery. There is a growing field of pediatric orthopedics.

The surgeries are needed not just due to injury, but degenerative diseases as well.

More than half of all adults and 75 percent of those aged 65 and older suffer from a musculoskeletal disease, including arthritis, back pain and trauma. These numbers create the demand for this service.

And it is a population that is only growing. By 2040, projections are that 20 percent of the U.S. population will be aged 65 and older.