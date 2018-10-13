Jack Klasey: Tony Bellus a Bradley boy who climbed the Billboard charts

<em>“They say I’m robbin’ the cradle, little darlin’/Because I’ve fallen in love with you....</em>”

Those song lyrics, set to a compelling beat, propelled a young Bradley singer to national musical prominence in 1959. Anthony J. Bellusci, performing under the stage name of Tony Bellus, wrote “Robbin’ the Cradle” in 1958, when he was 22 years old.

At that time, he was performing at small clubs and other venues locally and in Chicago. As early as Sept. 22, 1957, Chicago Tribune entertainment columnist Will Leonard wrote, “Tony Bellus, a Bradley, Ill., boy, is making good in the big city. An accordionist and vocalist at the Caribbean Room of the Hyde Park Hotel, he is said to have signed more autographs since his Sept. 11 opening than any other accordionist-vocalist on the south side.” By late 1958, he had moved his act downtown to the Preview Show Lounge near State and Randolph streets, which advertised, “Opening Tonight: Tony Bellus, Rock ‘n’ Roll Record Artist.”

By that time, he had released two records on Chicago’s Samson Records label; neither had been a hit. In one of his Chicago appearances, however, an executive for National Recording Corp. heard him perform “Robbin’ the Cradle,” which led to the release of his 45-rpm single of the song in April 1959.

In those days, when a record’s sales depended on broadcast play by radio disc jockeys, Bellus’ tale of a doomed romance quickly became popular. Within weeks of its release, the song broke into Billboard Magazine’s Hot 100 list; and climbed to No. 25 on Aug. 17, 1959. “Robbin’ the Cradle” remained on the list for 26 weeks, the longest run of any tune during the year (Elvis Presley’s “A Big Hunk O’ Love,” Bobby Darin’s “Mack the Knife” and The Platters’ “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” all rose higher, but didn’t remain on the list as long).

Soon, he was playing to larger audiences: June 20, 1959, Bellus appeared on national television as a guest performer on Dick Clark’s popular American Bandstand (along with Jimmy Darren, Julius LaRosa and Sam Cook). He also was getting longer engagements in larger clubs. During a five-year period in the early 1960s, he was a fixture in the Chez Lounge of Fritzel’s Restaurant in downtown Chicago. A State Street landmark, Fritzel’s was “the place to be seen,” attracting political figures, athletes, movie stars and other celebrities. The Tribune’s popular “Tower Ticker” columnist Herb Lyon noted in December 1963, “Recommended: Young Chicago Singer Tony Bellus and his way with love lyrics at Fritzel’s piano bar. The kid’s got it.”

Even though he was steadily appearing at Chicago venues in the 1960s, Bellus didn’t forsake his home community. He was booked into Kankakee’s Tri-K Restaurant for New Year’s shows on Jan. 1 and 2, 1966, followed by a three-week engagement at The Little Corporal Restaurant in Meadowview.

“Tony has become a great favorite with our local guests and visitors. So stop in and ask Tony to play your special tune,” advertised The Little Corporal (now the Pa-Chan-Ga Mexican restaurant).

The Tri-K, which was located south of Kankakee on Illinois Route 45-52, had an upstairs lounge where Bellus appeared regularly in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The popular restaurant burned down a number of years ago and was not rebuilt.

Although he never had another hit record to match “Robbin’ the Cradle,” Bellus continued to be a popular figure on the Chicago area music scene, especially in suburban nightclubs and hotel lounges. In 1975, Leonard (who had first mentioned him in 1957), wrote, “If one goes cabareting around Chicago, one is going to run into Tony Bellus — and it’s always a pleasure. He’s been cruising around the innumerable lounges of Chicago’s suburbia in recent seasons, accordion operating as tirelessly as his smile. Tony ... communicates wonderfully and warmly. He’s as big as a stevedore but as mild as a lamb, and his sense of humor matches his musicality.”

In the 1980s, Bellus relocated to a warmer climate, moving to Dunedin, Fla. He also redirected his musical efforts into country and Christian genres, recording under the name T.J. Bellus. At 82, he continues to write, perform and record after more than a half century as a musician (he was first listed as an “entertainer” in the 1962 Kankakee City Directory). In April of this year, he returned to Kankakee to perform his 1959 hit and accept a lifetime achievement award at the annual Area Music Awards show held at The Majestic.

In 1967, the year after Tony Bellus sang at The Little Corporal, another singer-songwriter (who would become even more famous) performed at the piano in the restaurant's Waterloo Lounge. Who was he?

Answer: Barry Manilow. The Little Corporal's ad in the Kankakee Daily Journal on November 26, 1967, exclaimed, "Barry is only 24 years old, but already a great entertainer — Just in from New York, and we have him for one week only." In his career, Manilow has had 47 "Top 40" hits, and sold more than 80 million records.