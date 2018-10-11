Five things to do this weekend

A Night in Sleepy Hollow

It has become an annual tradition as A Night in Sleepy Hollow returns to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais for the first weekend of a two-weekend run beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The chance to visit the Sleepy Hollow Village and Haunted Trail will continue Saturday and Oct. 19 and 20.

An Evening on the Square

The village of Manteno will be filled with activity beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday as artists, crafters, a kids’ zone, free live entertainment and good food are among the many options to entertain those who visit. The event is hosted by the Community Arts Council, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce and the village.

The Haunted Factory

It was once a General Foods Factory, but it’s now a place full of fright. The Haunted Factory at 980 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, will be open to brave visitors beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Illini homecoming football game

It’s the 108th homecoming celebration at the Champaign-Urbana campus, and the University of Illinois football team will host a familiar rival in Big Ten Conference foe Purdue. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online. The game also will be televised by FS1 cable network.

‘First Man’ debuts

It’s already creating an Oscar buzz, and you can find out what all the commotion is about as “First Man” debuts at Cinemark Movies 10 at Northfield Square mall. There are two showings tonight and six each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.