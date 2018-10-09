Five interesting facts about television

Russian provided the name

The word “television” was coined in 1900 by Russian scientist Constantin Perskyi.

Popularity soared after war’s end

Television became widely popular after the end of World War II. More than 1 million American homes had television in 1948.

We watch a lot

The average American family watches TV for eight hours per day.

Who doesn’t have one?

Ninety-nine percent of American homes own at least one television set, and 66 percent have at least three. More than half pay for cable.

Commercial count very high

The average 65-year-old person sees more than 2 million TV commercials during his or her life.

