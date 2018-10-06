Ron Jackson: Why don't victims report abuse?

It is very easy for some to say with utmost confidence what they would do in any given harmful situation they have never actually experienced.

It is just as easy to question the ability of others to exhibit similar confidence if put in harmful situations if they did not act per our perceived expectations. Victims of sexual abuse are often questioned. Sincerely, although ignorantly, I have asked why some sexual abuse victims delay speaking out.

I wanted to understand why some victims do not report their offenders right away. I was given the chance to ask a local sexual abuse survivor. Her abuse occurred more than four decades ago. Her offender is deceased. She still has not disclosed it to the public. No one outside her therapist and a small circle of family knows. Although the question of delayed reporting of sexual abuse is offensive and demeaning, she agreed to share her experience.

During the 1970s, she was in her mid-teens, working to maintain high academic standards in preparation to attend college. Her offender was twice her age, married, held a position of authority and was very popular in our small community. She was literally caught off guard the first time he grabbed her and kissed her and professed deep feelings for her. Bewildered, she joined her friends shortly after that first encounter but could not tell any of them what had just happened. Nor did she tell anyone of the subsequent instances that went on for more than two years. After all, she was told that this was a private and secret matter. Some other adults were aware but silent. This condoned behavior was just something that happened to young girls four decades ago.

If sexual abuse could be compared to being stabbed with a rusty knife, not being believed is comparable to having the knife twisted again and again inside. Fear of not being believed is the biggest factor to not reporting. Being blamed would be a close second.

So, why didn’t she tell someone? Instinctively, she felt she had to protect herself. Of course, she would be blamed. She could lose everything she had worked for. She had to protect her family from any shame this exposure would have caused. She had to protect her offender and his family and his reputation as a pillar of the community. She could ruin so much for so many. Besides, she thought she could handle it, especially after moving away to college. She couldn’t.

She considers herself fortunate. She sought counseling. She survived. She has a career she enjoys and the loving support of her husband and family. However, she can’t forget it.

Although she is a survivor, the recent national debate about the reporting of a decades old sexual offense brought back a rush of emotions. Seeing victim blaming and shaming on the highest scale played out in front of the world almost epitomizes why many victims take their pain to their grave. When a substantial percentage of women and members of our highest level of government including the president can shame a sexual abuse victim, it normalizes it. It sanctions it. It makes it no big deal.

Exposing her deceased offender now would bring no relief or benefit to anyone. She is grateful she survived and appreciative of the #MeToo movement. As the empowering effort reaches its one year mark, her hope is that fewer individuals are being offended because of the widely publicized awareness.

I hope her experience leads to less ignorance.