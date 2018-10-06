'Going through the gates' together

MANTENO — Manteno residents Mary Lou and Jesse Cavitt, married for 68 years, died just two days apart last month.

Coincidence? Their family doesn’t think so. They think their father died because he was distraught about Mary Lou’s death. Experts call it “broken heart syndrome.”

For the last year and a half, Mary Lou had been in a local nursing home. Jesse made a point of visiting her every day and could do so until the last weeks of his life.

The two grew up in southern Illinois and married Sept. 30, 1949, moving to northern Illinois in the 1950s. They had two sons, Carl and Paul.

Jesse farmed and worked construction. Mary Lou was described as “a typical farm wife” who maintained a garden and kept things spotless. Jesse had a lifelong fascination with antique motors.

The couple liked to travel in their RV and spend winters in Texas. They belonged to the Manteno Baptist Church and loved dining at Texas Roadhouse.

Both suffered health problems in recent years.

Mary Lou went to a nursing home a year and half ago because she was suffering from Alzheimer’s. Her memory had good days and bad.

Jesse was diabetic and suffered advanced COPD. He walked with a cane, but still could drive, having passed a driver’s test just a month before his death.

On his way to Mary Lou’s nursing home, Jesse often would stop at Walmart to get flowers.

“She always had fresh roses in her room,” said Paul, now 62.

In their final weeks, Jesse’s health worsened. But the family kept some details away from Mary Lou, so she would not worry.

“In the last 30 days, both had told us that they hoped the good Lord would take them at the same time,” Paul said.

Just a week before their deaths, the Cavitts ended up in the emergency room within hours of each other. They were admitted to rooms on the same floor at Riverside Medical Center.

About 7:30 a.m. Sept. 22, Mary Lou, 87, died in her sleep at the nursing home. Family went to tell Jesse, who had been brought back to the hospital from a rehabilitation center.

On hearing the news, Jesse asked a physician’s assistant to put something in his IV that would let him “go through the gates with Mary,” Paul said in an interview.

The family planned a funeral for late the next week. In the meantime, Paul rented a handicapped-accessible van so his dad could go to the funeral. Jesse’s suit was cleaned.

When Jesse, 88, died Sept. 24, the family decided to keep the funeral date the same, celebrating the lives of Mary Lou and Jesse at the same time. They published a combined obituary.

“Dad died of a broken heart,” Paul said. “He just wanted to die and be with her. The two were so intertwined. One wouldn’t do anything without the other.”