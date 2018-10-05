Heard it on the Street: County jobless figures continue downward trend

Kankakee County employment news only gets better with each report from the <strong>Illinois Department of Employment Security</strong>.

According to the August report, <strong>Kankakee County’s jobless rate</strong> came in at 4.7 percent, four-tenths of a percent lower than it was in August. The state report noted Kankakee County’s workforce grew by 2,900 jobs year over year and credited the county with 49,500 jobs.

The jobs news for the summer has been positive.

The year-over-year July report noted Kankakee County gained 2,700 positions. The June year-over-year report showed the county had gained 2,400 jobs.

In each of these three months, the area’s unemployment rate had fallen.

The jobless rate has improved greatly. According to the IDES website, the county’s 2017 jobless rate ranged from 4.4 percent to 7.3 percent; from 5.6 percent to 7.8 percent in 2016; and from 6.1 percent to 8.1 percent in 2015.

<strong>Tim Nugent</strong>, president and CEO of the <strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong>, is not sure how much lower the unemployment percentage can go. He said the rate could drop by another half-percent or so but likely no lower.

“I think we are getting close to the point of full employment,” he said, meaning those who want a job might have found one. “Now it may not be the job they want, but it is a job.

“I tell people all the time that if they aren’t happy with the job they have, then they need to get more training or education,” he said.

Whether the county can continue to grow 2,000-plus jobs monthly on a year-over-year basis will be difficult to achieve.

“I believe our employment numbers will continue to grow, but at the pace we are is going to be difficult,” he said.

One of the original board members of the <strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong> announced his resignation.

<strong>Jim Vickery</strong>, 81, of <strong>Momence</strong>, who also has served for the past 16 years on the <strong>Kankakee County Board</strong>, informed alliance board members at the conclusion of last week’s meeting that his service had come to an end.

Vickery was one of the original seven Kankakee County Board members who were appointed to the alliance board 12 years ago when the organization was formed.

At that time, there were 14 board members, seven of which were from the Kankakee County Board and seven from business and industry.

The board now consists of 16 members, and only four are from government. In addition to Vickery, the three other members from the Kankakee County Board are <strong>Stephen Liehr</strong>, <strong>Shane Ritter</strong> and <strong>Sam Payton</strong>.

Vickery said he couldn’t be more pleased with how the alliance has worked to promote Kankakee County and how private business has taken the lead with the organization.

“We wanted this transition to the private sector, and that’s what has happened. This has been a great ride. I couldn’t be happier with the way this organization has developed,” he said.

In addition to his alliance and county board tenure, Vickery also served 20 years on the <strong>Momence City Council</strong>.

Vickery’s District 2 county board tenure also will be concluding. He was defeated in the Republican Primary in March for the <strong>District 2</strong> seat.

Republican <strong>Colton Ekhoff</strong> and Democrat <strong>Marta Perales</strong> are vying for the District 2 position in the Nov. 6 general election.

The appointment replacing Vickery will be made by the <strong>Kankakee County Board’s Planning, Zoning & Agriculture Committee</strong> after the new board is seated in December, said county board <strong>chairman Andy Wheeler</strong>.

The appointed then goes to the full county board for approval.

