5 interesting reads in the Weekend Edition

THINK: Illinois not land of growth

In a recent analysis, the consumer financial research website WalletHub found scant growth among Illinois cities. Find out why by reading the Think section.

NEWS: ‘Broken heart syndrome’

Manteno residents Jesse and Mary Lou cherished their 68-year marriage before dying two days apart last month. Their family thinks it’s no coincidence. Look to the Weekend Edition to read their heart-tugging story.

SPORTS: Herscher, Peotone put it on the line

The Interstate Eight Conference rivals meet Friday in a game that will be pivotal to both the Tigers and Blue Devils playoff hopes. Want to know who wins? Read Brock Netter’s report.

LIFE: Pave a path to Paducah

Why should you visit this western Kentucky town? Because it is full of sightseeing gems. Find out more by reading Weekend Life.

OPINION: Why Madigan must go

In his weekly column, Jim Nowlan describes how Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has stymied progress in the state and why his departure is needed to reverse the tide.