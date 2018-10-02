Kankakee police chief search formally begins

KANKAKEE — The search for a new Kankakee police chief has started.

The Kankakee City Council completed the first step by formally hiring REM Management Services, of Lansing, to conduct the nationwide search. The cost for the firm is $18,500.

The council approved the hiring by a 13-0 vote.

The firm said at the previous council meeting a new chief could be found within three months. Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong believes the search could be completed within three to six months.

The department has been without a permanent chief since Chief Larry Regnier retired in April 2017. The department has had a series of acting chiefs: Robin Passwater, Price Dumas and current acting chief Willie Hunt.

Dumas had been the department’s acting chief from June 2017 until his resignation about six weeks ago on Aug. 16.

REM Management was the firm that worked with the city when it hired former Police Chief Bill Doster in 1994. Since Doster’s retirement, the department police chiefs have come from within the department — Mike Kinkade and Regnier.

REM is headed by Dan McDevitt, a 24-year member of the Illinois State Police, and Mark Field, a former administrator with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and police chief of Wheaton Police Department.