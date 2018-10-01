Five interesting facts about 'Peanuts' comic strip

Not an immediate hit

On Oct. 2, 1950, or 68 years ago Tuesday, the comic strip “Peanuts’’ made its debut by being published in seven newspapers. The comic strip came in last place in the New York World Telegram’s reader survey of cartoons during its first year.

Creator determined to be cartoonist

Charles Schulz, a Minnesota-born barber’s son, was the “Peanuts’’ creator and dreamed of becoming a cartoonist from a young age.

Landmark characters

In 1968, after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Schulz introduced his comic strip’s first black character, Franklin, whose father was a soldier in the Vietnam War. Another character, a yellow bird called Woodstock, was named for the 1969 music festival of the same name.

Fortunes reversed

Eventually, the strip was syndicated to more than 2,600 newspapers around the globe and read by more than 350 million people in 75 countries.

Prodigious output

By the time Schulz died in 1999, he had produced 17,897 Peanuts strips: 15,391 daily strips and 2,506 Sunday strips.

<strong>Source:</strong> history.com