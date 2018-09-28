Senior Citizen of the Year values family, community

Patrick Keigher, a man all about community and family, was named Thursday as The Daily Journal Senior Citizen of the Year.

Keigher accepted the award at the annual Senior Fair organized by the newspaper. He received the honor before a crowd at the First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee, the site of the event.

Keigher, 86, is a near lifelong resident of Manteno. He described it as a town so friendly that drivers do not need to use turn signals. “Everyone knows where you are going.”

Keigher, a graduate of Marquette University, worked in Milwaukee for a short time before returning to his hometown to work in the insurance business. Later, he was a Realtor at Coldwell Banker. He’s still in business as the owner of an apartment building.

He enjoys business.

“You always want to be in the position of being able to look someone in the eye,” he said.

In 1965, Keigher was one of the founding board members of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce. He served 13 years on the Kankakee County Board of Review. He was a 14-year member of the Manteno Public Library Board. He was instrumental in securing funds for a new library for Manteno.

He also served a term on the Manteno School Board. Throughout the years, he has volunteered for the Kankakee County Board of Realtors, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno Little League and Manteno Youth Soccer.

He is the middle generation of a strong Democratic family. His father was appointed Manteno Postmaster by Franklin Delano Roosevelt. His daughter was a key assistant to Hillary Clinton in her 2016 Presidential campaign.

Pat and his wife, Jean, have been married for 56 years.

They are the parents of three: Julieanne Lange, of Atlanta, with husband Henry; Terry Keigher, who lives in Homewood with wife Erin and daughter Connolly Keigher, of Washington, D.C. They have six grandchildren.