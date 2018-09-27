Exit Stage Left Comedy to celebrate three years

Kiera Allen

Exit Stage Left Comedy (formerly K3 Comedy), will celebrate with a third anniversary show at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Spot on Broadway, 1010 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

The headlining comedian is Schmitty B, who’s one of the nation’s top touring comedians. Schmitty B has been featured on BET’s “Comicview,” TBS’ “Just for Laughs” and Bill Bellamy’s “Who’s Got Jokes?”

The featured acts will be comedian “Mitch” who’s a multi-talented storyteller, and Raghu Adibhatla, one of Chicago’s top comedians. His thought-provoking style has made audiences laugh across the nation.

The show will be hosted by local comedian Bert Young and co-produced with Rashad Clarke.

This show has a 21-and-older age limit because of the venue and will have no cover charge. There will be a raffle during the show.