Manteno Oktoberfest kicks off Thursday

The 2018 Manteno Oktoberfest fun starts this Thursday. This year’s theme is peace, love and community. The Oktoberfest will take place in downtown Manteno on Main Street, Thursday to Sunday.

There’s something for everyone this year at Oktoberfest, including a Buffalo Wild Wings wing-eating contest, Jesse White Tumblers, Phantom Harley-Davidson Bike Night, The Meijer Grand Taste Food Truck, helicopter rides and more.

Thursday at 5 p.m., the carnival opens and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce will hold an after hours business event hosted by the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau and SA Piggush Financial Consultants in the beer tent from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday welcomes the South Creek Animal Hospital Pet Parade on Main Street at 6 p.m., and the Sam Adams Oktoberfest Stein Hoisting at 7 p.m. in the beer tent.

Saturday morning, there will be a volleyball tournament in Legion Park at 10 a.m., the Manteno Historical Society open house will last from noon to 3 p.m. and a meet and greet with drag racer Bob Buckley in the Oak Street parking lot, presented by Chad Ringler, of Country Financial.

Sunday the Oktoberfest closes at 5 p.m., but not before the Manteno Miles for Music 5K Color Run at Manteno High School from 8 to 11 a.m., the Double Elimination Bean Bag Tournament in the beer tent at 11 a.m. and the Manteno Oktoberfest Awards Ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

Beer tent hours and entertainment

<strong>Thursday</strong>

<ul><li>Open from 5 to 10 p.m. — Performance from Anthony Orio. 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.</li></ul>

<strong>Friday</strong>

<ul><li>Open from 5 p.m. to midnight — Performances from All-Star Music Machine and Too White Crew.</li></ul>

<strong>Saturday</strong>

<ul><li>Open from noon to midnight — Performances from All-Star Music Machine and Hairbangers Ball.</li></ul>

<strong>Sunday, Sept. 30</strong>

<ul><li>Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — All-Star Music Machine and The Neverly Brothers.</li></ul>

For a complete list of 2018 Manteno Oktoberfest events, go to <a href="https://www.mantenochamber.com/events-listing/manteno-oktoberfest" target="_blank">mantenochamber.com/events-listing/manteno-oktoberfest</a>

<strong>WHAT:</strong> 2018 Manteno Oktoberfest

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Downtown Manteno

<strong>WHEN:</strong> Thursday, Sept. 27 — Sunday, Sept. 30