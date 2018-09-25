Coroner's office investigating death of man

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of Jason Haden on Sept. 21.

Coroner Bob Gessner said the 42-year-old Haden appears to have died of natural causes. A final cause of death is pending the result of tests results.

Police were called to a house in the 1000 block of South Evergreen Avenue at 6:42 p.m. to a white male down, purple and cold to the touch. Haden was found lying on his back near the basement staircase landing.

Kankakee Fire personnel arrived and determined Haden was dead, according to a police report.

Investigators talked to the homeowner who said he last saw Haden, his tenant, around 7 p.m. Sept. 20. The owner said the man was going to go to either Momence or St. Anne to work with music and lighting.

<em>Due to a reporting error, Jason Haden's last name was misspelled and his death appears to be of natural causes. The Daily Journal apologizes for the errors. </em>