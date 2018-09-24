State rep hopefuls to appear at forum

KANKAKEE — Another face-off is planned between the local candidates for state representative.

Organizers say both Republican Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst and her Democratic challenger, Lisa Dugan, have confirmed they will attend a forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

Also attending will be candidates for county clerk, county treasurer and county board.

Organizers say most of the forum will center on the state representative candidates, whose parties have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the race so far.

The event is co-sponsored by Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of Realtors and the Woman’s Club of Kankakee.

Dugan and Parkhurst also will share a stage at a forum organized by Kankakee Community College. It is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the college’s main auditorium, across from the cafeteria.

At both forums, audience members can submit written questions to moderators.

The election is Nov. 6.