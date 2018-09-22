Jack Klasey: Recalling fair from a faraway time

The complaint, “There’s nothing to do in Kankakee,” almost certainly wasn’t being uttered in the city in the second week of September 1899. During that period — from Monday to Saturday (Sept. 11-16) — two major events attracted visitors by the thousands to the community.

While one of those events, the Kankakee County Fair, was a popular annual draw, the other was a never-before-held celebration: the Merchants’ Street Fair of 1899. The street fair filled the downtown area with locals and tourists enjoying parades, bandstand concerts, entertainment tents, refreshment stands and booths erected by the community’s merchants.

Two weeks before the opening of the street fair, promotional activity began with the placement of fair queen ballot boxes at downtown stores. At a cost of five cents per vote, customers could cast their ballots for one of seven attractive young Kankakee women. A total of 6,001 votes was cast, generating $300.05 for the fair’s operating fund. On Sept. 4, the Kankakee Gazette reported the winner, Carrie Brosseau, had an unusual distinction: “Miss Brosseau is numbered among the working women of Kankakee. Since her father’s death, she has had entire charge of the clerical work of the agency of the large brewing firm represented by Mr. Brosseau. … In this busy age, it is quite fitting that a working woman should carry off the honors in a business enterprise like the street fair.”

The week before the fair opened was filled with construction activity along East Avenue, Court Street and Schuyler Avenue: “The big triumphal arches were raised and numerous booths were begun. The sounds of hammer and saw resounded through the streets,” noted the Gazette on Sept. 5. In the same issue, the newspaper related for its “lady readers” the details of the gowns that the queen and her court would wear while riding on a float in the three parades scheduled for fair week.

The arches referred to were 20 feet high and spanned the width of the street at three locations: Court Street and East Avenue, Court Street and Indiana Avenue and East Avenue and Station Street. Built with timber framing and covered with white fabric, they were decorated with portraits of President William McKinley, Adm. George Dewey (hero of the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War) and other prominent public figures. Electric lights outlined the arches at night.

Reporting on the street fair’s opening day, Sept. 11, the Gazette noted “an observer, looking west on Court Street through the massive arch … sees a veritable Midway. On either side, large booths to the number of forty-two line the curbstones. These are built in a great variety of designs, some of them being decidedly artistic both in style of architecture and decoration. At every street intersection is an elevated stand for the use of bands and the free exhibitions of concert singers, jugglers, etc. The sight is a most fascinating one and has never been equaled here. A view of the booths alone will well repay a long journey to see them.”

The “long journey” referred to was not an exaggeration: many of the thousands of visitors to both the street fair and the county fair came from towns in the surrounding counties. In the days before automobiles, the trip from Herscher, Gilman, Watseka or St. Anne was accomplished by railroad. On Sept. 14, for example, 600 passengers alighted at Kankakee from the morning “Gilman accommodation” train (that train stopped at Gilman, Ashkum, Clifton and Chebanse). A similar number arrived aboard the train that picked up passengers in western Kankakee County towns enroute from Bloomington. The Gazette noted that “probably ten thousand visitors were entertained in Kankakee today.”

Many of the ornate booths created by local businesses displayed their merchandise. Babst Hardware’s display showed cook stoves, galvanized iron gutters and other household needs; a gigantic pyramid of beer bottles was erected in the F.D. Radeke Brewing Co. booth; clothier J.G. Knecht showed the latest styles in men’s clothing; photographers Charles Voss and I.W. Powell each displayed portraits and other photographic works in their booths (Powell’s elaborate “six-sided Moorish pavilion” was awarded the prize for best booth at the fair).

In addition to the merchant booths, the many refreshment stands, free band concerts and parades, the fair offered a number of carnival-sideshow type attractions, such as a physically deformed young man advertised as “the turtle boy,” and at least two tents featuring scantily clad “Oriental dancers.” The Gazette reported “the oriental shows put up the coochee coochee dance. They are patronized exclusively by the men.”

The street fair ended its weeklong run with a costume parade followed by a masked ball at Radeke’s Hall, while the county fair wrapped up with a full card of horse races and other events in front of a crowd packed into its newly enlarged grandstand. It appeared that holding the two events the same week improved attendance at both (the county fair’s receipts were reported to be the largest in its history).

“Kankakee did itself proud last week; there can be no question about it,” said the Gazette. “The verdict of the business men is that the fair was a good thing for the city, and that they are in favor of repeating it next year.”

Unfortunately, the event was not repeated; a search of the September 1900 newspapers found no mention of a street fair.

Where was the county fairgrounds located in 1899, when the County Fair and Merchants’ Street Fair were held the same week?

Answer: In 1899, the county fairgrounds was located north of Fair Street (also known today as Illinois Route 50) at Harrison Avenue. Agricultural fairs were held at that location almost every year from 1860 until 1932 under various names: first as the Kankakee County Fair, then the Kankakee District Fair, and finally the Kankakee Inter-State Fair. Since 1948, the county fairgrounds has been located south of Kankakee, west of Illinois Route 52.