IDOT eyes late Oct. opening for 318

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Interstate 57 interchange is perhaps only about one month from opening.

Alan Harwood, acting area supervisor for the Illinois Department of Transportation in Ottawa, said although a specific date is not assigned yet for the opening of the interchange, a late October timeline is being targeted.

The last portion of the $46.3 million project, which created a new interchange three miles north of the Bradley interchange at mile marker 315, is being completed.

The last project was the installation of the southbound lanes of Illinois 50 in Bourbonnais, immediately north of St. George Road intersection. That portion of the project is winding down as finishing work is being wrapped up.

Some traffic signals still are in need of installation, as well as landscaping, he said.

Many commuters wondered why the I-57 interchange had not been opened because that portion of the project has been completed for several months. IDOT officials reasoned it would be better to have the entire project complete before opening any of it to motorists.

The interchange project was started in late summer 2015.

