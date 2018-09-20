Scarecrow Festival set for Saturday

The Bourbonnais Township Park District will host its sixth annual Scarecrow Festival from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Perry Farm Park.

The event will kick off the park district’s Scarecrow Hollow display and contest.

Community groups design colorful scarecrows that are displayed at Perry Farm during the early fall period. Observers vote on the best scarecrows, and prizes are awarded in numerous categories.

Voting will be part of Saturday’s activities. A $1 donation can be made to benefit the Presence St. Mary’s Hospital Breast Health Center. Music will be provided by John Till. Sweet treats from Nana’s Cakery will be available, as well as a fall coffee and hot chocolate bar.

For more information, call 815-933-9905.