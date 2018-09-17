Five interesting facts about Phil Jackson

<strong>It’s his birthday</strong>

Former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson turns 73 today. He was born Sept. 17, 1945, in Deer Lodge, Mont.

<strong>A champion without peer</strong>

Jackson led his teams to a record 11 NBA championships as a head coach, including six with the Bulls during the 1990s and five with the Los Angeles Lakers.

<strong>Also a championship player</strong>

Jackson was a top reserve on the 1973 World Champion New York Knicks team. He also was a member of the Knicks in 1970 but did not play on that title team because of injury.

<strong>A strict upbringing</strong>

Both of Jackson’s parents were members of the clergy and no dancing or television was allowed in his childhood home.

<strong>A Hall of Fame member</strong>

Jackson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2007.

Sources: biography.com, britannica.com