Pickup truck driver seriously injured in crash involving semi

The driver of a pickup truck was seriously injured after his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer that failed to stop on Lehigh Road at Illinois Route 115 on Sunday.

Laverne R. Schultz, 85, of Herscher, was traveling eastbound on Route 115 in his 2014 Dodge Ram approaching Lehigh Road (7000W Road) at 10:01 a.m., according to Illinois State Police District 21.

The 2007 Volvo semi, operated by Gerbretsadik T. Hagdu, 37, of Sioux City, Iowa, was traveling northbound on Lehigh approaching Route 115. The preliminary investigation indicated the semi failed to stop/yield at the stop sign. Schutlz’s pickup struck the semi on the driver’s side semi drive axle.

Schultz was transferred to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood from Riverside Medical Center.

Hagdu was issued a ticket for failure to yield at an intersection.

On Monday, troopers were conducting enforcement details at the intersection, according to a Facebook post.