Local farmers can learn about federal aid for farmers hurt by tariffs.

The local office of the U.S. Farm Service Agency will hold two meetings to explain the program. One is set for 8 a.m. Friday in the auditorium at Kankakee Community College; the other is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Community Center in Manteno.

Ed Brown, Kankakee County’s executive director for the Farm Service Agency, is arranging the meeting.

Soybean farmers reportedly are suffering from tariffs imposed by China, a major soybean consumer. China’s trade barriers are in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“Early on, the president instructed me, as secretary of Agriculture, to make sure our farmers did not bear the brunt of unfair retaliatory tariffs. After careful analysis by our team at USDA, we have formulated our strategy to mitigate the trade damages sustained by our farmers,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

The Farm Service Agency will administer the market facilitation program to provide payments to corn, cotton, dairy, hog, sorghum, soybean and wheat producers.

