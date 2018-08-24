Water project starts in Bourbonnais

A new $400,000 infrastructure improvement project has started in Bourbonnais, Aqua Illinois says.

In late July, crews started work to replace existing cast iron mains with 1,500 feet of new, 8-inch ductile iron pipe on Oak Run Drive and Woodstock Lane.

The project will increase service reliability, reduce the potential for discolored water and improve firefighting capabilities in the area, according to Aqua.

“Aqua’s top priority is to deliver safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater services to our customers,” Aqua Illinois President Craig Blanchette said in a statement. “Infrastructure across the state is in critical need of upgrade and replacement to meet the demands of our growing communities, and Aqua is proud to address this challenge head-on in Kankakee County.”

Aqua provides water and wastewater service to more than 225,000 people in 13 counties throughout Illinois.

