County eyes flood-prone properties

Kankakee County is seeking state money to cover the purchase and demolition of structures of four flood-damaged properties east of Kankakee.

The county would apply for the money through a state program that fully reimburses the costs, but a number of county board members expressed doubts.

The project, which is estimated to cost $400,000, would lessen the risk of property damage in the flood plain, officials said.

The properties in question are along the Kankakee River on South Laurel Road, just outside the small village of Sun River Terrace.

After the demolition, the properties would be an extension of an adjoining private park.

“It’s better as a park than as a house with a tree through it,” county board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said.

Still, he said he had some “trepidation” in trusting the state to reimburse the costs, noting the county had to write off a state courthouse grant that never came through as promised. He suggested the county do two houses and see if the state pays.

Asked how the county chose the four properties, Delbert Skimerhorn, the county’s zoning officer, said it was because they were in a group. He said plenty of other properties suffer similar conditions.

“Three of these four houses are substantially damaged. One hasn’t been used since 2015. There is a tree on the roof,” Skimerhorn said.

Board member Michael LaGesse, D-Bradley, opposed applying for the state money.

“We’re not in a financial position to attempt this. Maybe in a few years, when we are more financially stable,” he said. “I don’t like the possibility that we will get stiffed.”

Skimerhorn said there was no reason the money would not be reimbursed.

Steve Liehr, R-Bourbonnais, the board’s vice chairman, proposed the board apply for the state money, then discuss later whether to go forward with the project.

The board voted 17-7 to adopt a resolution for the project.

Voting in opposition were LaGesse; Robert Ellington-Snipes, D-Kankakee; Jim Byrne, R-Bradley; Raymond Fairfield, R-Bourbonnais; Mike Mulcahy, R-Kankakee; Janis Peters, R-Manteno; and Tinker Parker, R-St. Anne.