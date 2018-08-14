Kankakee settles with bars

KANKAKEE — The city has dropped fines against four alcohol-serving businesses and plans to pay their legal bills as part of an out-of-court settlement.

Last year, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong levied $1,000 fines against Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd.; Feed Arts & Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave.; Jensen’s Liquor & Lounge, 2228 W. Station St.; and Eddie’s Bar & Grill, 1875 W. Station St.

However, in June, the city agreed to pay the businesses’ $5,000 in attorney bills and drop the fines.

In return, the businesses ended their lawsuit against the city.

Under the settlement, the parties said there was no admission of illegal or unconstitutional conduct by the mayor or the city. The parties also acknowledged the settlement was made to avoid the costs of long-running litigation.

Wells-Armstrong, who is the city’s liquor commissioner, didn’t return a call for comment.

Asked about the settlement, Ald. David Crawford, R-3, said he only recently had learned about it. He said he planned to ask city officials about which account they would pay the $5,000 from.

Settlements are public record under the state’s open records law.

The businesses’ attorney was Kankakee’s Chris Bohlen. He said the court dismissed the lawsuit last week, so he expected the city’s insurance company would send the money to his firm in the next two or three weeks.

“Had the mayor followed the ordinance and state statute, this situation would never have happened,” Bohlen said in an interview.

Their licenses were set to expire in late April because the businesses hadn’t paid the fines, but a judge allowed the businesses to continue as usual while their litigation proceeded.

The fines revolved around liability issues. Because the establishments’ insurance didn’t run along the same timeline as their licenses, there was a question from the city’s viewpoint on whether their insurance was up to date.

The establishments said they were never without insurance.