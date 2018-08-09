Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Local News | Kankakee County

Survey: Back to school price tag tops $500

Back to School Bash

Back to School Bash (Nicholas Holstein)

By Benjamin Yount Illinois News Network

The price tag for parents to send their kids back to school this year is estimated at more than $500.

The back-to-school shopping list seems to grow every year, and never seems to get any cheaper.

Liz Verrill, an audit partner with accounting and consulting firm Deloitte, said a new survey puts the back-to-school price tag at about $510 per family this year — $28 billion in all.

Verrill said that includes everything from shoes, computers, pens, pencils, glue sticks, plastic bags and all the new technology.

“Compared to when you and I were kids, we were not spending on computers or cellphones, or anything like that,” Verrill said. “And that does make up almost $4 billion of the $28 billion back-to-school spend. So, that’s kind of a change over time.”

Verrill said the back-to-school shopping season, essentially July and August, is second only to the holiday shopping season.

But unlike the holidays, Verrill said parents will buy most of their back-to-school supplies in brick-and-mortar stores.

“Shoppers are spending more money in stores than online,” Verrill said. “We continue to hear about the trend away from brick-and-mortar stores and toward online. But shoppers plan to spend almost double, about $300 in stores nationally, compared to what they spend online.”

Verrill said their survey shows that kids will have a big impact on what parents buy, if not how much they spend.