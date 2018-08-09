5 things to do this weekend

Look up

From 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Olivet professor and Strickler Planetarium director Dr. Stephen Case will be hosting a program at Feed Arts & Cultural Center, discussing the southern hemisphere, with a conclusion that will bring everyone outside to view Jupiter, Saturn and Mars in the night sky.

Gladious Fest

Enjoy the last three days of Gladious Fest in downtown Momence, with the 3 p.m. Glad Run for children on Friday, a 3 p.m. car show and flea market at Momence Island Park on Saturday, and live entertainment from 1 to 4 p.m., on the River Street Stage from the KGB Band, on Sunday2.

Puppet show

Starting at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, two puppet shows will be performed at the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism. “The Spaghetti Problem” and “The Adventures of Captain Redbeard” were completely created by artists with autism in the community. The performances are free to watch.

Genealogical Society celebration

From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Last practice

The Chicago Bears will hold their final open training camp practice for Fan Appreciation Night on Olivet Nazarene University’s Ward Field from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday.