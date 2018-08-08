Maryland hit-and-run accident claims life of Bourbonnais woman

Sharon Bonewell, the owner of the Clay Basket in Bradley, died and three other members of her family were injured in a hit-and-run crash last Friday in Worcester County, Md.

Bonewell, 75, of Bourbonnais, was a passenger in a Nissan car driven by her son-in-law, William Butler, also of Bourbonnais. She died of her injuries at a hospital in Salisbury.

Butler's wife, Karla, 43, was seriously injured.

William Butler, 44, and his daughter were treated for minor injuries.

The Clay Basket is located at 840 W. Broadway St. It features antiques, crafts, gifts, collectibles, home decor and candles, according to its Facebook page.

Butler's passenger car, a Dodge minivan and a Kia passenger car were involved in the crash that occurred at 2:36 p.m. in Whaleyville, Md.

According to police, the minivan was traveling eastbound on Whaleyville Road when it crossed over the center line into the path of the westbound Nissan passenger and the Kia.

William Butler attempted to avoid the head-on crash but was struck in the front passenger side of the vehicle. After hitting the Nissan, the Dodge minivan veered and struck the guardrail, overturned, and went off the shoulder of the roadway coming to rest on its roof, police said.

Witnesses saw a man and a woman fled the overturned Dodge on foot. They were also seen getting into a blue car that fled the scene.

The Kia passenger car, which was following the Nissan, only received superficial damage, police said. The driver and her two passengers were not injured.

