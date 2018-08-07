City curbside recycling ends

KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s curbside recycling program has been scrapped.

Management from Republic Services, the city’s garbage and recycling operator since 2010, announced at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting the door-to-door recycling portion of the program will end Sept. 1.

Instead, Ernie Lopez, Republic’s municipal services manager, said each of the city’s seven wards will receive a large container where people can bring their recyclable materials.

He said recyclable containers, which residential customers now use, can be used for regular trash after Sept. 1.

He said the large recyclable containers will be equipped with a bar across the top, which will allow the lid to only be lifted a few inches. This system will prevent large items from being dumped. He said if this system is abused, those containers will be removed.

Lopez said there simply is far too much nonrecyclable materials being placed in the recyclable-only containers.

He said up to 85 percent of the 584 tons of recyclable materials picked up by Republic drivers in Kankakee ultimately were rejected by recycling centers because of the high volume of household waste included in the garbage cans.

The only acceptable materials to be placed in the recyclable containers are paper, plastics, metal, cardboard and glass.

In addition, his drivers are finding dirt, yard waste, diapers, food waste, garden hoses and clothing. He said propane tanks have been found.

“We got a bad report card,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said after the meeting. “We definitely need more education. ... There will be some adjustments.”

The city’s next contract with Republic likely will see an increase in fees. If less waste is being recycled, then more waste will be going to a landfill. That will cost residents more as tipping fees will most likely spike.

Lopez said Kankakee is not the only community Republic serves that is having a problem with wrongly discarded materials.

The recycling industry has been going through great changes recently. China once was the point for about 40 percent of U.S. recyclables. However, China began an effort last year to clean itself.

The country dramatically lowered the amount of nonrecyclable waste it would accept in recyclable containers from 3 percent to 0.5 percent.

With China closing its doors to recyclable waste, the price of the material dramatically declined.