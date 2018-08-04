Jack Klasey: Momence: 'An Old Border Town'

The roadside sign on Illinois Route 17 at the western edge of Momence carries the legend, “An Old Border Town.”

Really? A “border town” here in the heart of the Midwest? Is that label truthful, or just some advertising slogan dreamed up by a tourism promoter?

“Momence ... had all the elements that went to make up a border town. She had all the color, action, and picturesqueness so characteristic of border days when the law was a myth, restraint unknown, and whose best man ... was admitted to be he who could swear the loudest, hit the hardest, drink the most liquor, and owned the best “race hoss.”

“Coureurs de bois, voyageurs, Indians, trappers, hunters, gamblers, thieves — all the riff-raff of the wide, wide wilderness mingled indiscriminately in the public houses, all more or less sodden with whiskey. These men of the border who endured much and worked hard, also played hard once the notion struck them.”

Thus wrote pioneer Kankakee historian Burt E. Burroughs in his “Tales of an Old Border Town and Along the Kankakee.” Writing in the 1920s, Burroughs was able to gather and preserve a large quantity of our local history as remembered by early settlers and their descendants.

Geography had a great deal to do with Momence’s colorful early reputation. Located on the Kankakee River just 15 miles west of the Illinois-Indiana state line, it was literally a “border town” in the 1830s and 1840s, when settlements were few and far between. Just across the Indiana line was the huge Kankakee Marsh, a wilderness that was a hideout for horse thieves, counterfeiters, robbers, and other lawless types. Even the noncriminal population of the marsh, mostly lumberjacks, had a reputation as hard-drinking, two-fisted brawlers.

Another element in the mix was the teamsters whose freight wagons followed the old Vincennes Trace (trail) between Indiana’s Wabash Valley and Chicago. At times, a hundred or more of the wagons were lined up to cross the river at one of the shallow places (fords) at Momence. Like the lumberjacks, the teamsters were a hearty lot.

The first local settlement, in late 1833, was at Upper Crossing, a ford one mile to the east of present-day Momence. The following year, Robert Hill built a log cabin and opened a tavern there. By 1845, Upper Crossing had at least a dozen buildings: log cabin dwellings, one or more taverns, and several small general stores (which also sold tobacco and whiskey). The first Momence post office was opened in 1841 at Upper Crossing by A. S. Vail (its official name was “Lorain,” after Vail’s sister-in-law, Miss Lorain Beebe).

At Lower Crossing (present-day Momence), Asher Sergeant built a cabin in 1834 and soon opened a sawmill and a gristmill to serve the small, but growing farming population of the area. Changes in routes used by the freight wagons gradually made Lower Crossing the more important and faster-growing settlement.

By 1853, the year that Kankakee County was formed, Momence had outgrown much of its “wild youth” as a border town. It had a thriving business section, dozens of houses, and the name “Momence,” that it still bears today. The 1850 federal census counted 617 residents in the town and on surrounding farms.

An election to select the seat (courthouse location) for the new county pitted Momence against Kankakee, a “town” that existed only on paper (it had no residents yet). Kankakee won the election, with the backing of the Illinois Central Railroad, which offered a square-block of land and $5000 to build a courthouse. Even though it lost, Momence actually was the site of the first government meeting. Because the new county seat had no suitable building, the county’s elected officials met at the home of Judge Philip Worcester in Momence. Government meetings moved to Kankakee in 1854, although the Kankakee County Courthouse building was not completed until late 1855.

For nearly two centuries, Momence has continued to grow and prosper as the market center for the eastern part of Kankakee County. In the late 1800s, it was known as a major producer of hay (a vital “fuel” in an economy that depended upon horses). In succeeding years, the surrounding region became known for “truck farming” (vegetables, fruits and flowers grown for sale in the nearby Chicago urban area).

In the 1930s, the community became well-known for producing one spectacular floral product: the tall, elegant spikes of the gladiolus. Momence held its first Gladiolus Festival in 1938, crowning Miss Bessie Harris as the first “Gladiolus Queen.”

The Festival was successful in drawing crowds of visitors; through booms and recessions, in peace and in war, the tradition has continued ever since. From August 8 to 12 this year, the 81st annual Gladiolus Festival will fill the streets of Momence with visitors (although they will be much more well-behaved than those who gathered in the “old border town” in the 1830s and 1840s).

In 1890, Momence built a large tourist attraction to call attention to a major product of local farms. What was it?

<strong>Answer:</strong> A huge “palace” constructed with bales of locally-grown hay. The Momence Hay Palace would have covered 2/3 of a standard football field: it was 206 feet long by 166 feet wide, topped by an 87-foot dome. The following year, an even larger palace — 224 by 217 feet — was erected.