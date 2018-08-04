5 interesting facts about lakes

Five form the Great Lakes

Located on the border of the United States and Canada are the Great Lakes of North America. They include five lakes: Michigan, Huron, Erie, Ontario, and Superior, which together contain around 21 percent of the world’s freshwater supply.

A still body of water

A lake is an inland body of relatively motionless water that usually has a river or stream feeding into or draining out of it.

How low can you go?

The lowest lake in the world is the Dead Sea that borders Israel and Jordan. The surface level is 1,371 feet below sea level.

Not all are natural

A lot of lakes today are artificially made to generate hydroelectric power for domestic water supply, for industrial or agricultural use, or for aesthetic and recreational purposes.

Canada’s count quite high

Canada is estimated to have around 2 million lakes.