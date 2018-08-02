Public retirement costs to blame for high property taxes?

A new report puts the blame for Illinois' continually rising property taxes on public employee pensions, rather than the ongoing costs of public services.

The nonprofit Illinois Policy Institute released a report Tuesday pointing out that the cost of funding public employee retirements is largely to blame for growing property tax bills.

Illinois’ more than 6,000 units of local government, the report said, have seen their total retiree debt obligations increase to the point where more than 50 cents of every dollar in property taxes collected went to police, fire, teacher and government employee retirement funds in 2016.

“We’re paying for things that aren’t delivering better neighborhoods, not delivering better services,” said Orphe Divounguy, chief economist for the institute.

The report said pension reform is key to reducing Illinois’ property tax burden.

It also highlighted some of the consequences of high property taxes, especially if those dollars don't enhance the value of the property.

"All else equal, when rising property tax dollars do not go toward valuable current services, the desirability of a neighborhood does not increase and the return on housing investments declines, making home ownership less appealing," the authors wrote in the report. "Property taxes raise the cost of home ownership, and if there’s government waste or if the revenue doesn’t enhance services, this can depress home sales and slow home price appreciation."

Illinois increased education funding by $5.4 billion from 1996 to 2016. The report said 66 cents of each additional dollar went to pensions, not schools.

Experts have said high property taxes affect home values. If a buyer can only afford a $1,000 per month mortgage and the property taxes on a home would ensure breaking that threshold, either the seller must lower the price to make the sale or the buyer walks away.

Illinois homeowners pay an average of 2.22 percent of their home’s value annually to property taxes. That’s a higher bill than any other state in the nation except New Jersey.

The report said state spending on education pensions has increased at nearly double the rate in which the state has increased its funding toward classrooms in the 20 years ending in 2016.

Illinois lawmakers approved sweeping changes to the school funding formula last year, including $350 million more in school funding on an annual basis. The report does not reflect that, but Divounguy said the additional funding doesn’t level classroom spending with teacher retirement spending.

“Even if you made those adjustments in 2017, that’s a drop in the bucket,” he said.

Allowing municipalities to restructure pension agreements, something currently forbidden by the Illinois Constitution, is the only way to see real property tax relief, Divounguy said.

This has been a non-starter with Democrats in the General Assembly, who say it wouldn’t be fair to pensioners who expect a level of compensation for their retirements, including an automatic 3 percent increase each year.