5 things to do this weekend

It’s fair time

Kankakee County Fair is currently being held and will run through Sunday at the fairgrounds south of the city on U.S. Route 45-52. Admission is $10 and there’s a wide variety of fun events, food and musical entertainment.

Luau on the river

The Aroma Park Boat Club will once again hold its free, all-day, 41st annual Luau on Saturday at the club. There will be live music beginning at 8 p.m., with food, raffles and prizes.

Village fest

The Sun River Terrace Village Festival will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Chicago Street in Sun River Terrace. Activities include a car show, fashion show, bingo, vendors, entertainment, food, a farmers market, silent auction and horse rides.

Be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Cissna Park’s Country Theatre Workshop is bringing the musical “Mary Poppins” to life, with shows running today through Sunday, and Thursday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 12. For tickets and more information, call 815-457-2626.

Relax and restore

Join the last yoga class of the Relax and Restore Summer series at Yellow Elephant Gallery, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, from 9 to 10:15 a.m., Saturday. Head to the Yellow Elephant Gallery Facebook page to buy tickets.