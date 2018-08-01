Community Calendar: Aug. 1, 2018

Thursday, Aug. 2

Kankakee County Fair, $10 admission, events include: Ag Breakfast, Extreme School Bus Figure 8, Fuedin Hillbillys Band, 4-H livestock shows, Kidbuck$ Game Show, XPOGO Stunt Team, Cow Town USA and Heritage Ranch and more. Information at kankakeefair.org.

Blizzard Treats fundraiser for Lurie Children’s Hospital, Miracle Treat Day at all Noble Dairy Queen locations in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Momence, Aurora, Batavia and Geneva to benefit Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, one of 170 hospitals supported by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For every Blizzard treat sold, $1 will be donated to the children’s hospital.

Friday, Aug. 3

“Coco,” free family movie showing. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Park Burke Amphitheater, Manteno.

Kankakee County Fair, $10 admission, events include: Spanky’s Beater Bonanza, EPIC live band, NBHA IL 01 Horse Show, Open and Jr. livestock shows, Kidbuck$ Game Show, XPOGO Stunt Team, Cow Town USA and Heritage Ranch and more. Information at kankakeefair.org.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Kankakee County Fair, $10 admission, events include: Antique Tractor Pulls, IPRA Championship Rodeo, NBHA IL 01 Horse Show, Ethan Bell Band, Brass Buckle Band, Jump with Jill, open livestock shows, 4-H livestock auction, Kidbuck$ Game Show, XPOGO Stunt Team, Cow Town USA and Heritage Ranch and more. Information at kankakeefair.org..

The Journey of Womanhood and Manhood, inspirational speaking event, 12:30 to 4 p.m., Kankakee Public Library. Free admission. Food provided.

Crochet Club, noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new fabric art. Project materials provided.

IAW Make-a-Movie Project, 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Project walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

Puppet Workshop, Saturdays through Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to noon, $20, Merchant Street Art Gallery, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Workshop is for children younger than 18 with autism. Includes writing, creating the puppets, building the set/scenery and performing. 815-685-9057.

Kids Garden, free event, 1 p.m. Pembroke Public Library. Garden planning event. Explore the local garden space with them.

Luau, free, all day, 41st annual, Aroma Park Boat Club, live music 8 p.m., food (extra charge), raffles, prizes. This is a big social event. Must be 21 or older after 8 p.m. Information at aromaparkboatclub.org.

Sun River Terrace Village Festival, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Chicago Street, Sun River Terrace. Car show, family activities, fashion show, bingo, vendors, entertainment, food, farmers market, silent auction and horse rides. Information at 815-999-2279.

Sunday, Aug. 5

The Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Open 1 to 4 p.m. Current exhibits include a tribute to the Illinois Bicentennial in Iroquois County and Iroquois County in World War I. Open first Sunday of each month. 815-432-2215, iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com.

Kankakee County Fair, $10 admission, events include: IPA Truck and Tractor Pull, Spanky’s Beater Bonanza, NBHA IL 01 Horse Show, bean bag tournament, 4-H Ag Olympics, Kidbuck$ Game Show, XPOGO Stunt Team, Cow Town USA and Heritage Ranch and more. Information at kankakeefair.org.

Monday, Aug. 6

The Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism is planning an event, needs help with writing, ideas, creating props and more. Great for people who love planning events. 815-685-9057.

Take Charge of Your Health, 1 to 3:30 p.m., KCCSI Senior Citizens Center, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Free classes each Monday until Aug. 13. For those with a chronic condition or for caregivers of those dealing with a chronic condition. Learn about self-management strategies. Register 815-933-7883, ext. 268, to guarantee seating.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Time of Prayer, Spiritual Security, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee. Discussion of how to respond with spiritual security when we need to trust in God. Life’s journey takes us down many different paths; it is important to find ways to accept and cope with daily ups and downs. Treat yourself to a time of prayer. Let the silence and atmosphere of peace bring you to a deeper place within yourself.

Friday, Aug. 10

Bingo with the Books, 10 a.m. to noon every second Friday, Kankakee Library, fourth floor. Prizes, snacks available. Info. 815-939-4564.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society 50th anniversary celebration, Kankakee Public Library, 9:30 a.m. registration and events throughout the day. Door prizes, presentations by Jack Klasey and Phil Angelo, genealogy room tour with highlights of the collection. Preregister at kvgs.org or at the library’s third-floor desk. Cost: $15, lunch included. Walk-ins welcome based on space and availability. Questions: bettylschatz@gmail.com.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Wesley United Methodist Church would like to send children back to school with a blessing and a backpack tag, all children are invited to bring their backpack to church at 8:45 a.m., so both they and their backpacks can be blessed. These backpacks are constant companions to children. After the blessing, each receives a tag for their backpack to remind them God is with them in their daily life and their church family will be praying for them throughout the year. In conjunction with Blessing of the Backpacks, Funday Sunday will follow at 9:45 a.m. with fun, games, crafts and more fun. Adults are welcome, too.

Monday, Aug. 13

Take Charge of Your Health, 1 to 3:30 p.m., KCCSI Senior Citizen’s Center, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Free classes each Monday until Aug. 13. For those with chronic condition or for caregivers of those dealing with a chronic condition. Learn about self-management strategies. Register 815-933-7883, ext. 268 to guarantee seating.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Lifestyle 360: Cooking, 9 a.m., Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno. Learn new cooking schools with a cooking demonstration by Rebecca Dole.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Saturday, Aug. 25

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Friday, Sept. 14

Bingo with the Books, 10 a.m.-noon every second Friday, Kankakee Library, fourth floor. Prizes, snacks available. Information at 815-939-4564.