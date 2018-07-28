Ron Jackson: Korean War remains serve to remind us

Not many Americans know the historical relevance of July 27. On the totem pole of national significance, that date is not observed as we do Dec. 7, June 6 or Sept. 11.

We are not allowed to forget the day Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was attacked and referred to as “a date which will live in infamy.”

June 6 is known as D-Day, in reference to the decisive military action by Allied forces that ultimately defeated Germany in World War II.

Sept. 11, or 9/11, is just our latest date of national prominence. It was the latest prolific occurrence of a foreign enemy attacking us on our own soil. We always promise to remember. Sometimes, we forget.

July 27 is not recalled so vividly. That is, hopefully, until now. Possibly, it will be remembered by more than just a few military history buffs. July 27 is Armistice Day. The day in 1953 that signaled the end of the Korean War. Oh, yeah, that war. That almost-forgotten, short, three-year war that cost more than 36,000 American lives.

Although the war was short, it was not without great loss. More than 100,000 were wounded and about 5,000 were captured. And then, we forgot about the war. It was never given the stature of World War I and World War II or Vietnam. And until yesterday, it was difficult to believe we would ever see any semblance of closure.

In addition to the families of those whose remains are returned, maybe this can provide the estimated 2.5 million Korean War veterans who still are alive with an infusion of peace and appreciation.

Those men and women now are 70 and older, and we are losing them daily. Any chance to provide some rejuvenation during their remaining days should not be lost.

Sixty-five years later, we have been given another chance to talk about that war.

Finally, some of the more than 7,900 unaccounted remains of American troops might be headed home. As a result of last month’s summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jung-Un, some remains were released and now are in our control.

We have an event that should bring some united spirit to a nation that has been broken for too long. It should have been breaking news.

But, it was not.

We all should be able to rejoice or at least appreciate what has been accomplished. It is just the beginning, but it was something totally unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

Politics should be put aside. This is a national accomplishment. It is an American victory. Not one of those remains will be identified by a political affiliation. They will be returned covered by our flag, not by any other designation. The returned remains of the best of us should hopefully, even if temporarily, unite the rest of us.

We still have our differences with North Korea. We still should distrust them. We are not friends. But, this outcome demonstrates that even the most staunch enemies separated by thousands of miles with vastly different political cultures can work toward mutual agreements — even if next door neighbors flying the same flag cannot.

After identification, the remains, hopefully, will be returned to their respective families.

Hopefully, this date will come to be known as the date that began the transfer of all of the estimated 5,300 American remains that are suspected to be located in North Korea.

We forgot the Korean War once. We have been given a second chance. Shame on us if we allow July 27 to slip into irrelevance again.