Bradley police arrest man on child pornography charges

BRADLEY — Trinidad Delhorno, 36, was arrested on Tuesday by Bradley police for child pornography and unauthorized videotaping.

Delhorno has been initially charged with two counts each on each charge. Other charges are possible, according to a release.

He is alleged to have recorded videos on his cellphone of two unclothed juvenile girls younger than the age of 18. The videos were discovered by family members in late June, investigators said.Investigators obtained a search warrant for the phone and a forensic examination recovered the videos.

Kankakee County Corrections Department listed Delhorno’s hometown as Chicago Heights.

Delhorno will be in court for a bond hearing today.