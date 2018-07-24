Five interesting facts about catfish

Can you count them all?

There are more than 3,000 species of catfish. They can be found on all continents except Antarctica.

Their whiskers serve purpose

The greatest concentration of sensory organs on a catfish is located on their whiskers, also known as barbels. Catfish develop up to four pairs of whiskers.

A proven survivor

Catfish can survive from eight to 20 years in the wild, depending on the species. By comparison, the average freshwater fish survives one to three years.

Wilmington fond of fish

The city of Wilmington will hold its 20th annual Catfish Days from Thursday through Sunday. If you’re hankering for a catfish dinner, it’s the place to be.

Bourbonnais man caught a big one

Darrell Guenette, of Bourbonnais, won the big board competition in the most recent Kankakee River Fishing Derby by hooking a 13-pound, 8-ounce channel catfish.

<strong>Sources:</strong> the Daily Journal, softschools.com