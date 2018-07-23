Wilmington celebrates 20 years of Catfish Days

kallen@daily-journal.com

Starting Thursday, Catfish Days in Wilmington will be celebrating its 20th year while also recognizing the bicentennial of Illinois.

Throughout four days, you can find fun activities for the whole family to take part in, including a carnival, flea market and craft show, and multiple parades and a petting zoo.

The Rustic Inn, 108 Water St., will be serving whole catfish dinners Thursday through Sunday, and they’ll be featuring four different bands (Flowtation, Honkytonk Outlaws, Damnation and Fake News), along with a blues fest Friday through Sunday.

The Skinners Bike and Pet Parade will take place on Saturday, with a 10 a.m. lineup at Old Booth Central. The route will go from Jackson Street to Main Street, to Route 53 and will end at North Island. The Catfish Days Parade route will go from Mill Street, to Water Street, to Ryan Street ending at Memorial Park.

The Catfish Days Car Show, hosted by The Rusty Nutz Car Club and sponsored by The Launching Pad Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at North Island Park, 130 Bridge Street.

Below is the 2018 Catfish Days schedule.

ALL WEEKEND

<ul><li>Carnival, with $20 all-you-can-ride specials on Thursday and Sunday.</li><li>Food Vendors</li><li>Beer Garden</li></ul>

Thursday, July 26

<ul><li>All-you-can-ride carnival night. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.</li><li>Food vendors open. 6 p.m.</li><li>National Guard Rock Climbing Wall and Obstacle Course. 6 p.m.</li><li>Teen karaoke, sponsored by Riverfront Lanes. 7 p.m.</li></ul>

Friday, July 27

<ul><li>Carnival and food vendors open. 6 p.m.</li><li>Beer Garden opens. 6 p.m.</li><li>Live entertainment from Righteous Hillbillies. 8 p.m. to midnight.</li><li>Fireworks. 9 p.m.</li></ul>

Saturday, July 28

<ul><li>Flea Market Craft Show, downtown. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.</li><li>Skinners Bike and Pet Parade. Sponsored by Skinners Animal Clinic. 10:30 a.m.</li><li>Carnival and food vendors open. Noon.</li><li>Petting Zoo. Noon to 4 p.m.</li><li>Live entertainment from Soul Miner. 8 p.m.</li><li>Outdoor laser light show. 9:30 p.m.</li></ul>

Sunday, July 29

<ul><li>Catfish Days Car Show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.</li><li>Carnival and food vendors open. Noon.</li><li>Catfish Days parade. 1 p.m.</li><li>Beer Garden opens. $1 draft all day. 2 p.m.</li><li>All-you-can-ride carnival special. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.</li><li>Karaoke by Kathy. 2 p.m.</li><li>Live entertainment from Circus Boy Bobby Hunt. 2:45 p.m.</li><li>Coloring contest winners announced. 3:30 p.m.</li><li>Festival closes. 6 p.m.</li></ul>