Kankakee County receives $200,000 grant for children’s mental health

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley received a $200,000 grant to improve children’s mental health.

The planning grant provided by the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation, or ILCHF, is only a fraction of the $11.5 million given to five state communities. Within Kankakee County, the Foundation partners affected by the grant include, among other recipients, Riverside Medical Center, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness and the Kankakee County Health Department, as well as 11 school districts.

The 13-month planning grant will allow Kankakee County to create a plan coordinated with hospitals, schools and other organizations to improve local children’s mental health.

“Early intervention is key” when “caring for children with behavioral and emotional problems,” said Dr. Amy Starin, a licensed clinical social worker and ILCHF’s senior program officer for mental health.

One in 10 Illinois children suffers a mental illness “severe enough to cause some level of impairment; yet, in any given year, only about 20 percent of these children receive mental health services,” according to the 2017 annual report by the Illinois Children’s Mental Health Partnership.

“[The grant] is the start of what we hope will be a successful implementation of their plan over the following six years,” Starin said. If Kankakee County’s planning is successful, a second six-year grant of $2.1 million will be received in November 2019 to further the initiatives.

ILCHF is the only statewide private foundation focused solely on improving the health of all children in the state of Illinois.

For more information about ILCHF, go to ilchf.org.