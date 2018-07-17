Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Local News | Kankakee County

84th annual Iroquois County Fair to commence Wednesday

By Kiera Allen

The 84th annual Iroquois County Fair starts Wednesday and continues through Monday.

The 48th annual Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen Pageant will commence at 8 p.m., Wednesday on the stage arena. The High Flying Pages Aerial Thrill show will take place at 2, 5, and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

This year’s talent show, in the 4-H Center, will feature 15 different acts, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The acts will be competing in three divisions: Future Stars of Iroquois County, Junior Division and the Senior Division.

Admission for the fair is $12 for an exhibitor’s pass, $7.50 for a senior citizen exhibitor pass, gate prices are $7.50 for ages 6 and older and a carload from Thursday to Friday, 7 a.m. to noon, is $7.50.

This year’s fair also will salute the bicentennial of Illinois.

Below is a schedule for this year’s Iroquois County Fair.

<strong>Wednesday, July 18 (opening day)</strong>

High Flying Pages Aerial Thrill Show — 5 p.m. &amp; 7 p.m.

Flag Raising/Presentation of 4-H Clubs — 7:45 p.m.

Fair Queen Show, Stage Arena — 8 p.m. ($5)

<strong>Thursday, July 19</strong>

9 a.m. — 4-H &amp; Jr. Horse &amp; Pony Show (Halter Classes)

1 p.m. — Fun &amp; Games, Stage Arena

2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7p.m. — High Flying Pages Aerial Thrill Show

2 p.m. — 4-H Dog Obedience Show

7:30 p.m. — Demolition Derby ($5)

<strong>Friday, July 20</strong>

9 a.m. — Draft Horse Show (Halter Classes)

9 a.m. — 4-H &amp; Jr. Horse &amp; Pony Show (Riding Show)

Noon — Draft Horse Hitches

1:30 p.m. — 4-H Clothing Revue

6:30 p.m. — Talent Show, 4-H Center ($5)

7:30 p.m. — 144th Army Band Illinois National Guard, Stage Arena

<strong>Saturday, July 21</strong>

9 a.m. — Western Horse &amp; Pony Show (Gaming)

11:30 a.m. — Annual Tractor Ride

1 p.m. — Ronald McDonald, sponsored by Gillman/Watseka McDonalds

3 p.m. — Food Auction, 4-H Center

4 p.m. — Costume Goat Lead, Showbarn

6 p.m.-8 p.m. — Dog Agility Judging &amp; Demo, Showbarn

7:30 p.m. — Figure 8 Demolition Derby

<strong>Sunday, July 22</strong>

9 a.m. — Western Horse &amp; Pony Show (Pleasure Classes)

9:30 a.m. — All Faith Church Service, 4-H Center

12:30 p.m. — Tractor Pull, Stage Arena

1 p.m.-4 p.m. — Ford-Iroquois Pork Cook-Off Contest

1 p.m.-4 p.m. — Quilt Show, 4-H Center

2 p.m. — Open Class Style Judging &amp; Show, 4-H Center

4 p.m. — Costume Sheep Lead, Showbarn

5 p.m. — Master Showman Contest, west of Horse Barn

6 p.m. — ITPA Tractor &amp; Truck Pull

<strong>Monday, July 23</strong>

1:15 p.m. — Sale Barn, Announcements, awards and introductions

1:30 p.m. — Livestock Sale