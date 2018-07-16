Watchdogs blast township

A watchdog group is accusing Wilmington-based Wesley Township of violating laws that promote government openness. Among other things, they charge, the township is withholding its budget.

The co-founders of the Southern Illinois-based Edgar County Watchdogs spoke during public input at the township’s monthly meeting last week.

“I am absolutely shocked about how you run things,” Kirk Allen, one of the co-founders, told the township board.

Allen said township supervisor JoAnn Quigley is withholding budget documents from the public until they are certified.

“There’s no such thing as certification of the budget. I would love to know what certification you are referencing,” Allen said. “Why would you tell the public you are waiting for certification? That’s not true. Actually, I would say it’s being dishonest.”

Quigley did not respond.

Allen also took issue with the way the board handled the vote on the appointment of the clerk last month. Before taking the vote, the trustees referred to the winning candidate as “Candidate A,” leaving her name a mystery for a few minutes.

Allen said the state’s open meetings law requires the board to provide basic information about what it’s voting on. Referring to Candidate A, he said, violates that standard.

He also advised the board to become more open with the public.

“It creates tension when you don’t answer, which creates more interest about why you won’t answer. Which brings more people to the table. Which brings more (Freedom of Information Act requests),” Allen said. “Here’s what happens when you don’t answer: You force the public to make an assumption, and their assumption may be wrong because they don’t know. They have to make an assumption based on the limited information provided.”

The other co-founder, John Kraft, criticized the board for suddenly closing its meeting in June. It did so while a township critic was speaking during public input. Under a 2010 state law, public bodies in Illinois must take public input.

Kraft said the township board had no right to end input just because its members didn’t like what they’re hearing.

The Edgar County Watchdogs has filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office about the abrupt meeting closure. The AG replied that further investigation was warranted.

On another issue, Kraft said the township’s public input policy prioritizing residents over nonresidents is not legal.

“We fought that battle in Vermilion County. They had to change their policy,” Kraft said.

Other public commenters told the board the township was behind in responding to public records requests.

In an interview, Sarah Norton, the township’s new clerk, said that when she started last month, she was told public records requests in the clerk’s email account before she arrived had all been taken care of.

Norton, who handles public records requests, said she hasn’t received any records requests since she started.

“I’m amazed that I haven’t gotten any. I expected to get 20 by now,” she said.

Supervisor Quigley didn’t return a message for comment.

Wesley Township, population 2,200, is northwest of Kankakee. In Illinois, townships handle rural roads, assess property values and give aid to the poor.