Sparks fly at township meeting

Under state law, governing bodies must reserve a part of their meetings to give the public a chance to speak.

Last week, the Wilmington-based Wesley Township board started to listen to public input. But by the second speaker, the township’s supervisor and trustees didn’t like what they were hearing. So, they abruptly ended the meeting, cutting off the speaker, with video capturing the moment.

Minutes later, police were called.

The township has been in turmoil in recent months, with two clerks resigning. Officials complain a group known as Wesley Township Citizens has bombarded the township with public records requests.

But the citizens group contends the township is refusing to open its files to the public.

At last Tuesday’s meeting, road commissioner Travis Parsley told the board it should review his department’s budget, but supervisor JoAnn Quigley disagreed. And he questioned the township’s handling of public records requests, saying Quigley should act as the township’s Freedom of Information Act officer. Again, Quigley took exception.

Quigley said she would let Parsley see township records.

“If you need to go into the file room, just let me know,” she said.

That drew derisive laughter from the audience, prompting Quigley to warn, “We will clear the room.”

A few minutes later, township resident Cynthia Brzana was the second person allowed to speak during public input, with each resident getting three minutes.

Brzana started her comments by reading Quigley’s 2017 campaign speech, but Quigley objected, saying it wasn’t relevant to the meeting. Brzana proceeded anyway, saying she was entitled to her three minutes.

“I have decided to run for this office at this time,” Quigley was quoted as saying in her 2017 speech. “My reduced schedule will allow me to give the time this position deserves. I won’t make a lot of promises, only one: I will serve with respect for the community’s residents and take an active role in educating myself on the issues affecting the community.”

Then, Brzana said, another month has passed with more lies and a lack of transparency in Wesley Township.

“It is unbelievable FOIA requests are answered with no such records exist,” Brzana said. “Supervisor Quigley, how can you go on with these lies?”

The supervisor gaveled repeatedly, saying, “It’s over.”

Brzana went on to accuse the township of failing to provide basic financial statements each month and undermining the road commissioner, which she said was disrespectful to the community.

Then Quigley announced the meeting was adjourned.

Brzana responded, “You’re pathetic.”

“This is disgraceful,” a man in the audience said.

Nothing else was on the agenda after public input.

According to bystanders, three squad cars from the Wilmington police and Will County Sheriff’s Office showed up and entered the building. No one was charged. It was unclear who called the police.

Quigley said the board shut down the meeting because there were personal attacks. She said it is unfair to the rest of the community when the board cannot conduct its meetings.

“Disruptiveness is not acceptable,” she said in an interview. “We repeatedly had to advise people to be quiet during the meeting. We reiterated the (public comment) policy and that they have to comply. Ms. Brzana chose not to.”

Quigley said she still was outside the township building talking to others when the squad cars arrived, which she said surprised her.

In an interview, Brzana said the township violated the state’s open meetings law by closing down the meeting during public input.

“I got to start and was cut off,” she said. “There was nobody fighting, no one arguing.”