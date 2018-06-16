Normandy survivor remembers D-Day

jdykstra@daily-journal.com

Smoke screened the shores of Normandy as Louis Rivard waded through neck-high water, carrying his rifle, gear and 40 pounds of dynamite above his head.

The 22-year-old Kankakeean was among the first wave of soldiers to make it ashore as Allied forces invaded a German-occupied France on June 6, 1944 — a day known as D-Day.

Rivard, who turned 96 on Thursday and currently lives at Riverside’s Assisted Living Center, crisply recalled the historic invasion that later proved to be a turning point of World War II.

“They had one of the worst storms in 40 years on the channel. That delayed the invasion by one day,” Rivard recalled. “It hadn’t quite calmed down when we made our way to shore. We were taking our helmets off and bailing out the water.”

“It was a buzzsaw when we reached the shore. Dead bodies floated up with the tide. Shells and rockets were blasting overhead, and we were taking cover in the holes they left as the Germans fired at us.

“There wasn’t much time to learn something about yourself. All you were doing was trying to stay alive. I was lucky I managed not to get hit.”

Growing up in St. George and Kankakee, Rivard was drafted into the Army and rode the HMS Queen Elizabeth to England, where he completed a year of amphibious training before D-Day.

“There were things happening all over the world in some places we never heard of,” Rivard said. “I was happy, in a way, that I didn’t get sent to the Pacific. I couldn’t think of a worse place to be than the jungles of the Pacific.”

After reaching the shore of Normandy, he tossed the TNT he carried and raced into cover. The Allied forces made it about half a mile inland on the first day despite battling seasickness and the German military.

“It felt like my stomach had been run over by sandpaper,” Rivard recalled. “It took a few days before they got us grouped together. We were all scattered around. Nobody knew where their outfit was. We came up individually. It took two days for them to put the living in their correct groups.”

Rivard spent his first night in Normandy in a foxhole. After 11 days of combat, his right leg was injured by a piece of shrapnel from an explosive shell. That injury sidelined him for about three months in England.

Rivard rejoined combat for another 11 days before a sniper shot him in the back of his left leg, blasting out his tibia, on Sept. 5, 1944. That wound knocked him out of the war for good as he was eventually shipped back to the U.S. and honorably discharged in June 1945.

After returning to the U.S., Rivard went back to school and worked in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry for 44 years. He married his wife, Delores, Oct. 2, 1948. The couple, who will celebrate their 70th anniversary this year, have a daughter, Judy Wolfe, and son, David Rivard.

To this day, Rivard continues to reflect on his war experience. He went to Normandy for the 40th anniversary of D-Day and has been corresponding with a man from France for 20 years. In his bedroom at Riverside, he has a bottle of sand from Normandy.

“I was able to stand on the same spot I had been in 1944,” Rivard recalled. “They looked different. It was a lot quieter. The shell holes we took shelter in were filled up, and grass was growing. But I can still remember everything from June 6, 1944.”