5 interesting facts about Father's Day

The first Father’s Day card

Father’s Day cards go farther back than Hallmark. One of the earliest dates back roughly 4,000 years. Elmesu, a Babylonian youngster, carved a card out of clay to “wish his father good health and long life.”

Sending Love

Father’s Day is the fourth most popular card-sending holiday in the U.S. behind Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day. Over 72 million cards are sent out on this special holiday to say “I love you!”

Father’s Day spending

This year, Americans are expected to spend more than $15 billion on Father’s Day gifts, approximately $133 per person. The National Retail Foundation reports this money will be spent mostly on clothing ($2.2 billion), gift cards ($2.1 billion) and electronics ($1.8 billion).

American made

Celebrating dads on the third Sunday in June may have originated in the United States, but Father’s Day is far from an American-exclusive holiday. Over 40 countries around the world have a special day to honor dads.

Single fathers

Father’s Day holds a special place in the heart for single dads, a demographic that is on the rise. In 2017, there were 2 million households led by a single father, a 900 percent increase from the 1960s.