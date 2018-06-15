5 things to do this weekend

<strong>Rockin’ on Main Street</strong>

Enjoy the annual Golf Cart Parade and the band “Time Bandits” at 7 p.m. Friday at this free community celebration at the Second Street Square in Manteno. Family friendly with food available for purchase.

<strong>Seniors Safety Fair</strong>

There’s the annual Senior Citizens Safety Fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. It’s free with lunch provided, but preregistration required, call 815-936-5813 or email eoverton@k3county.net.

<strong>Get your car washed</strong>

Come to a car wash Saturday to benefit GiGi’s Playhouse from noon to 3 p.m. at Boost Mobile, 1210 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Car wash $5, raffle tickets available. All proceeds go to GiGi’s Playhouse.

<strong>Celebrate Father’s Day</strong>

Sunday is Father’s Day. Be sure to reach out to your father or grandfather and tell them how important they have been in your life.

<strong>Drivin’ the Dixie</strong>

On Saturday, celebrate 100 years of drivin’ the Dixie Highway at Island Park in Momence. See a number of unique and antique cars, and enjoy live music, a raffle, as well as food and drink concessions. It’s from 2 to 6 p.m.