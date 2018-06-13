Let Harbor House help you

Daily Journal staff report

Harbor House-Kankakee County Coalition Against Domestic Violence is the voice of victims and survivors in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. It’s also the catalyst for a changing society that refuses to allow any excuses for domestic violence.

Harbor House offers free presentations for community and school organizations, professional associations or professional societies, churches, youth groups or neighborhood/community clubs.

It wants to increase an understanding of the impact of domestic violence and provide programs that influence systemic changes. Harbor House provides help to learn the signs of domestic violence, including teen dating violence and elder abuse.

Contact Harbor House’s Ann Delabre, community outreach coordinator, to request a presentation, which includes insights about the dynamics of domestic violence, financial abuse, intimidation, verbal abuse, stalking, cyberstalking and more.

Call 815-932-5814 to learn more about domestic violence and its signs.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about 10 million people suffer abuse by an intimate partner per year in the United States.