Golf carts to reign supreme Friday night in Manteno

jdykstra@daily-journal.com

MANTENO — When you visit Manteno, you will see golf carts shuffling down the village’s downtown. They will be parked outside of businesses, sometimes occupied with kids eating PJ’s Ice Cream, or at Heritage Park on a night of baseball.

The carts have become part of the small village’s culture, offering convenience with a sense of uniqueness. That will be on full display Friday evening, as the village hosts its third annual Golf Cart Parade.

Village officials encourage its golf cart owners to decorate their carts for the parade. Staging for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. behind Manteno Elementary School. Manteno police will be on-site to register golf carts.

“We are just looking for people to be creative,” said Sarah Marion, the village’s event coordinator. “We have over 300 golf carts now in Manteno. If we have 20 percent participate, that is a big parade.”

The parade, which is open to anyone who has a registered golf cart, begins at 6:15 p.m. It will ultimately end at The Plaza on Second for the village’s first Rockin’ on Main event, which will host food vendors and the band Time Bandits.

Special parking will be available for golf cart parade participants. The village’s new golf cart business, Cart & Driver, will give an award to the most creatively decorated golf cart.

Lifetime Manteno resident Amy Cameron, who was “park hopping” Tuesday afternoon with her son, Oliver, on her mother’s cart, believes the golf cart parade helps the village stand out.

“It’s a fun part of the community,” she said. “It’s definitely a lot easier to get around on a golf cart. It’s fun.”